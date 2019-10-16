How to make Baked Apple Roses like the folks at Dewey’s Bakery

Posted 9:48 am, October 16, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

Make a beautiful fall decoration that tastes delicious too.  Dewey’s bakery showed us how to make Baked Apple roses.

Baked Apple Raspberry Rose

Ingredients

  • Red apples
  • 4 T Raspberry Jam
  • 1 T Cinnamon
  • 1 T sugar
  • Flour for coating work space
  • 2 T lemon juice in a bowl of water (if making more than 6 roses)
  • Frozen puff pastry
  • Non-stick spray
  • 6x powdered sugar (optional)

Directions

  1. Cut the apples into slices keeping the skin on.
  2. Stick in the microwave for 35 seconds. You want the apple slices to bend but not break.
  3. While they cool down, cut the puff pastry into 2 x 9 strips with a little flour underneath them.
  4. Brush the puff pastry with raspberry jam.
  5. Begin to overlap the apple slices at the top of the puff pastry, leaving an inch of pastry at the bottom.
  6. Sprinkle a little cinnamon and sugar on top of the apples.
  7. Then fold the bottom of the pop pastry over the apples.
  8. Begin to roll one end of the puff pastry on top of itself into a rose shape. Pinch the bottom.
  9. Spray a cupcake pan with nonstick spray and place inside.
  10. Bake 375 for 25-30 min.
  11. Can coat with powdered sugar for extra decoration.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.