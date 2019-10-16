How to make Baked Apple Roses like the folks at Dewey’s Bakery
Make a beautiful fall decoration that tastes delicious too. Dewey’s bakery showed us how to make Baked Apple roses.
Baked Apple Raspberry Rose
Ingredients
- Red apples
- 4 T Raspberry Jam
- 1 T Cinnamon
- 1 T sugar
- Flour for coating work space
- 2 T lemon juice in a bowl of water (if making more than 6 roses)
- Frozen puff pastry
- Non-stick spray
- 6x powdered sugar (optional)
Directions
- Cut the apples into slices keeping the skin on.
- Stick in the microwave for 35 seconds. You want the apple slices to bend but not break.
- While they cool down, cut the puff pastry into 2 x 9 strips with a little flour underneath them.
- Brush the puff pastry with raspberry jam.
- Begin to overlap the apple slices at the top of the puff pastry, leaving an inch of pastry at the bottom.
- Sprinkle a little cinnamon and sugar on top of the apples.
- Then fold the bottom of the pop pastry over the apples.
- Begin to roll one end of the puff pastry on top of itself into a rose shape. Pinch the bottom.
- Spray a cupcake pan with nonstick spray and place inside.
- Bake 375 for 25-30 min.
- Can coat with powdered sugar for extra decoration.