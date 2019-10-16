High Point neighbors concerned NCDOT’s Skeet Club Road widening project is causing flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point man says his backyard turns into a river when it rains.

He blames the construction on Skeet Club Road and he wants the department of transportation to take responsibility.

“All the water from the roadway, all the water from that piping system here at the catch basin is coming down on us… all of it is,” said Doug Moxley, a High Point resident.

Moxley says he has lived on Quail Marsh Court for 15 years. He has always had a little water pool in his yard when it rains, but he believes the DOT’s project has made things significantly worse.

He recently added a ditch in his yard but says it hasn’t helped. Water has damaged or knocked over portions of fences.

“What’s coming out is just like a river,” Moxley said.

His neighbor wasn’t home but allowed FOX8 on her property.

“She had a sinkhole back there and one of her children got stuck in it,” Moxley said.

He knows of two other neighbors who are also affected.

A spokesperson for the NCDOT told FOX8 that drainage ditches and erosion control devices near Skeet Club Road became overwhelmed during a storm several weeks ago.

“That’s not the only one we’re going to have... we’re going to have lots more,” Moxley said.

He says DOT officials came to his home five times.

The first three times, they said he and the homeowners association were responsible.

Someone took pictures of the damage the fourth time.

After the fifth meeting, Moxley got a call that the DOT would replace one portion of his fence.

“It’s not going to solve the problem,” Moxley said. “I can get it fixed, but the next hard rain we have is just going to wash it away again.”

Moxley wants the DOT to figure out a way to redirect the water to a nearby wooded area.

A spokesperson for the DOT says it will continue to work with property owners to address the situation. The hydraulics engineering unit will also review the drainage

“I can’t believe the DOT is doing us this way,” Moxley said.

He says he understands that the road widening project is a good thing for the area long term. He just wishes the DOT would do a better job of helping homeowners who are affected.

The Skeet Club Road widening project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.