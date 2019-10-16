× Hauler of NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing crashes in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The hauler of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing crashed this afternoon in McDowell County as it was traveling to Kansas for this weekend’s race.

The two drivers in the truck suffered minor injuries, according to a statement from the team.

The team is based in Welcome in Davidson County.

The No. 10 car is a part-time entry for the team in the Xfinity Series, to be driven this weekend by Ross Chastain, who was recently announced to be the team’s full-time driver in the No. 10 in 2020.