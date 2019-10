Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools bus reportedly crashed in Greensboro, according to police dispatch.

At about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Market Street and Guilford College Road.

The bus was the only vehicle involved.

Police say children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were taken to the hospital.