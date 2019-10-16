Flames rise 4 feet off roof of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem after fire breaks out in TGI Fridays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire broke out at the TGI Fridays in Hanes Mall with flames rising 4 feet off the roof of the mall.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

The sprinkler activation system helped to contain the fire to the kitchen duct system over the restaurant, and firefighters managed to get the situation under control in 55 minutes.

"Due to the size and the complexity of the structure, we had 53 people, and we had all 53 people at one point doing some type of work," said Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Noah. "From moving the hose around the facility, ventilating the structure, fire tac to put the fire out, and being up on the roof to monitor the roof."

The cooking area was left heavily damaged, and crews ventilated the nearby smoke-filled halls in the mall.

Two cleaning workers were in the restaurant when it caught fire. The workers were not injured.

Officials are investigating, but the fire is not suspicious, Noah said.