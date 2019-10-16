Employee fires back after attempted robber allegedly shoots into The Little Fish House near Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies think they will soon be able to identify a suspect after a firefight between an would-be robber and a worker at a Davidson County business, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to an attempted robbery at The Little Fish House at 1461 National Highway in Thomasville.

At the scene, deputies used a K-9 but were unable to find any suspect or suspects.

Investigators learned that an attempted robber tried to get into the business, but, when they were not allowed to get in, the robber pulled out a gun and allegedly shot into the business.

An employee fired back. Deputies do not know if the robber was hit.

The sheriff's office is reviewing surveillance video which deputies say they are certain will lead to charges and an arrest.