Burlington woman makes art with pressure washer

Posted 7:20 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, October 16, 2019

BURLINGTON, N.C. – When Dianna Wood started pressure washing her driveway she never dreamed it would be so time-consuming.

"I started by doing word art,” Wood said. “I've always dabbled in art all my life, and that night I went to sleep and said I could do a portrait or birds. And so the next day I came out and did birds then flowers around it.”

In no time, she perfected her technique of using nothing but a dirty driveway as a canvas and power washer for a brush to create art so amazing people accused her of using a stencil.

“That's really a high compliment,” Wood said. “They can't believe I did that freehand.”

When she posted pictures of her work on social media, she never expected it to go viral, but it did.

“A lot of the power washing industry guys were complimenting 'thanks a lot, now no one is going to want regular pressure washing', but it's bringing a lot of joy to people and the neighbors," Wood said.

