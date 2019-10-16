In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses AMC which is set to launch its own streaming service, Chick-fil-A which became latest sponsor of the Hornets and the holiday price war between Walmart and Amazon which appears to be heating up.
AMC becomes first movie theater chain to announce streaming service, Chick-fil-A to sponsor Charlotte Hornets and more
-
Amazon offers free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American asks the FDA to review its e-cigarette and more
-
Disney releases price for Disney+ bundle, Volkswagon to add more tech to its cars and more
-
Delta told it cannot uphold its ban on pit bull service dogs, recalled 2015 Macbook Pro now banned from flights and more
-
Chick-fil-A might have the slowest drive-thru, one study says
-
Senators demand answers about how Amazon recommends products, Nike launches kids’ subscription service and more
-
-
Build-a-Bear to begin making movies, Ford to make an all-electric F-150 truck and more
-
NC teachers make about 20% less than average NC worker, Bahamas tourism could suffer for years and more
-
Mobile payments fail to catch on despite rise of smart phones, Apple may announce new iPhone next month and more
-
Citigroup raises minimum wage to $15 an hour, Forever 21 may file bankruptcy and more
-
Airbnb listings eclipse total rooms across all 7 top hotel chains, Uber to cut costs by cutting birthday balloons and more
-
-
Survey finds a third of Millennials are cutting back on beer, Disney shops to open in Targets and more
-
NC Chick-Fil-A offers free mammograms in honor of employee who beat breast cancer
-
Duke Energy offering renewable energy options to large customers, Spirit Airlines to allow booking over WhatsApp and more