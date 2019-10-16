Teacher catches 7-year-old vaping CBD at elementary school, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Wis. -- A 7-year-old was caught vaping CBD at a Wisconsin elementary school, WISN reports.

A teacher caught the second-grade boy vaping in class at Country Dale Elementary School, investigators say.

He said he took the vaping device he was using out of his mother's purse.

"I can't even imagine. Obviously, the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do," said Nicole Hearold, whose child goes to the school.

Police say the boy was using a "SMOK Novo" which looks like a USB flash drive.

Investigators say the boy's mother told them the device had CBD oil in it.

"I'm sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get ahold of it," Hearold said. “I guess I really hadn't thought too much about my elementary school students being in contact with a vaping device. I don't think they would know what to do with it."

The boy was medically evaluated at a children's hospital after a social worker from Child Protective Services picked him up.

Health officials said he was OK and he was returned to his mother.

Police say no charges will be filed in the case.

The vape device was thrown in the garbage, according to school officials.

"As a school community, we have concern about the national vaping epidemic, especially when we see the impact on our Franklin students and families," said Dr. Judy Mueller, district administrator." We are continuously working to stay on top of the latest findings and expert recommendations."