Law enforcement reports conflict after sheriff says 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney found alive

FOX8 will be updating this article as details become more clear.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found, according to our sister station WIAT. Police, however, say otherwise.

McKinney was reportedly found at an apartment complex in west Birmingham Wednesday morning.

The truth is uncertain however, as Birmingham police tweeted, "We have not yet discovered the location of cupcake despite recent social media post. We are still in need of your continuous support if you find any information please call us immediately."

It is unclear whether the sheriff's report or the police report is true.

We are thoroughly searching for the whereabouts of The missing 3 year old. We have not yet discovered the location of cupcake despite recent social media post.

We are still in need of your continuous support if you find any information please call us immediately. — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) October 16, 2019

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was last seen Saturday, said Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham police. She was believed to be in extreme danger after she was possibly abducted by a man and woman, according to the Amber Alert.

Witnesses told police a woman in a dark-colored SUV left the party with Kamille, possibly in a Toyota 4Runner with beige trim, according to a news release from Birmingham police.

Mauldin told CNN the vehicle had been located, but authorities were still canvassing the area looking for Kamille.

Dominic McKinney, the girl's father, told WIAT Saturday he gave his daughter the nickname "cupcake."

"It was something I came up with," McKinney said. "When she came out, she was all cute and red with little brown eyes and I said, 'That's my cupcake.'"