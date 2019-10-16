× 2 South Carolina men linked to largest Darknet child pornography website, Department of Justice says

Two South Carolina men have been linked to the largest Darknet child pornography website, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Lee Harris, 32, of Pickens, South Carolina, has pleaded guilty to producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

Laine Ormand Clark Jr., 27, of Conway, South Carolina, is charged with sexual possession of child pornography.

The two are among hundreds of others charged with the takedown of Welcome To Video, the largest child sexual exploitation market by volume of content.

“Darknet sites that profit from the sexual exploitation of children are among the most vile and reprehensible forms of criminal behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski, of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This Administration will not allow child predators to use lawless online spaces as a shield. Today’s announcement demonstrates that the Department of Justice remains firmly committed to working closely with our partners in South Korea and around the world to rescue child victims and bring to justice the perpetrators of these abhorrent crimes.”

Welcome To Video offered videos for sale using the cryptocurrency bitcoin, the release said.

