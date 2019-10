× Wreck shuts down US 311 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash near Randleman shut down US 311 in both directions near South Stout Street, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Crews responded to the scene after a call at about 6:56 a.m.

Troopers say the report came in as a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.

NCDOT does not expect the scene to clear until 12:30 p.m.