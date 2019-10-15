What could Greensboro look like in 20 years? City works on plan that could involve 60,000 more people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Next month, the City of Greensboro’s planning department will write a draft of a comprehensive 20-year plan for the city.

“State data center projects we will add 60,000 to our population over the next 20 to 30 years,” said Sue Schwartz, the planning director.

Schwartz’s team has been working with other departments like neighborhood development, transportation, parks and recreation and cultural arts to come up with ideas for nearly two years.

“These are strategies that need to work together,” Schwartz said.

They are looking at what has worked in other cities and the public's input is also being considered. Schwartz said people want more jobs, different transportation choices and a variety in the types of housing.

“I think affordability is a serious issue across the country,” Schwartz said. “It is a serious issue in Greensboro but in addition to that it is not just about the housing unit. It is where people live and how they access services and the quality of life that they have where they live.”

In two weeks, Henry Cisneros, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under Bill Clinton will be in Greensboro at two events that are part of the “PlanIT” speaker series.

The first event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Greensboro History Museum. It is free.

The second event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Cadillac Service Garage. The city requires online registration for the event by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. The cost is $20 and includes lunch.

“He has a lot of ideas on how we can change, how we’re developing our cities to be more equitable and prosperous for everyone,” Schwartz said.

As for the final comprehensive plan, Schwartz says she hopes to have that in front of the city council this winter.