Viral sneaker debate is back: are these shoes pink or teal?

Here we go again.

Sneakers are once again are at the center of a debate over who is right.

A post went viral after people started debating the color of a pair of Vans.

The singer Lizzo posted "I see grey & teal but my whole team sees pink and white help."

The debate about the color of these shoes has been going on since they were first posted online in 2017.

And before that, the dress debate took over the internet in 2015.

Experts say these illusions boil down to our genes and how those impact our own perceptions of lights and colors.