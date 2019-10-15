Person killed in deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown

Posted 6:03 am, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, October 15, 2019

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A deputy-involved shooting left one person dead on scene on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Bales Chapel Road.

Family reported that a person inside wanted to harm themself.

Deputies say they tried to speak with the person. The person reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at deputies.

The deputies shot back, and the person was killed.

No deputies were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

