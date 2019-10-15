Taco Bell throws away about 2.3 million pounds of beef after customers find metal shavings in their food

Taco Bells across the country must throw away boxes of beef after customers found metal shavings in their food, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Kenosha Beef International, which supplies Taco Bell with its seasoned beef, is recalling an unspecified amount of seasoned beef products.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell said in a news release that the company immediately recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, Taco Bell reports 100% of the affected restaurants have removed and thrown away the recalled meat.

Any boxes, containing eight 5-pound bags of seasoned beef taco and burrito filling with use-by dates of “L2 11/4/19” to “L2 11/18/19,” specifically made between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, need to either be thrown out or returned.

FSIS reports the boxes were sent to five distribution centers, and then restaurants across the country.

On Saturday, FSIS learned of the potential contamination after three customers complained about metal shavings in the meat.

There have been no confirmed cases of adverse reactions after eating the products, but Taco Bells are being told not to serve the beef.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” said Julie Masino, president of Taco Bell Corp. North America. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”