See the full list and find out how to vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees
Who will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020? Fans will help decide starting on Tuesday.
The hall of fame officially released the names of the 16 artists and bands nominated for the honor.
The nominees include:
- Pat Benatar
- Dave Matthews Band
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Judas Priest
- Kraftwerk
- MC5
- Motörhead
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Todd Rundgren
- Soundgarden
- T. Rex
- Thin Lizzy
Nine of musicians and bands appear on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy.
Fans can cast their ballot to help decide the top five nominees for the 2020 Fan Vote by visiting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website.
Once per day, through Jan. 10, voters can select five nominees to vote on per ballot.
Hall of Famers will be inducted on May 2, 2020.