See the full list and find out how to vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees

Who will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020? Fans will help decide starting on Tuesday.

The hall of fame officially released the names of the 16 artists and bands nominated for the honor.

The nominees include:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T. Rex

Thin Lizzy

Nine of musicians and bands appear on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy.

Fans can cast their ballot to help decide the top five nominees for the 2020 Fan Vote by visiting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website.

Once per day, through Jan. 10, voters can select five nominees to vote on per ballot.

Hall of Famers will be inducted on May 2, 2020.