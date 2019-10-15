Say ‘Hello’ to Mo, Visit NC’s first dog travel agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Meet Mo, the new tourism pioneer who joined Visit North Carolina to provide travel advice from a canine perspective.

Mo has 39 dog years of experience in the field and will deliver firsthand reports on Dog Travel Agent.com and post to Visit NC's social media pages, a Visit NC news release says.

She will start her tenure as a dog travel agent with a trip to the Crystal Coast.

Mo is a rescue dog who has been traveling ever since she found her forever home.

On her first trip, she hiked the craggy peaks at Crowders Mountain State Park in Kings Mountain.

"Visit North Carolina is thrilled to welcome Mo to our pack," said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina. "Nearly half of all dog owners now travel with their pets, and Mo will be an effective resource for finding the most welcoming hotels, campgrounds, parks and trails, breweries, restaurants, bakeries and other places that cater to tail-waggers."

Mo was selected from a search that started on Aug. 26, which is National Dog Day, and reviewed more than 500 candidates.