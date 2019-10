Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for answers after a person was found dead.

At about 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a person down on the 400 block of Hassall Street.

Officers found the person dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are investigating the death.

