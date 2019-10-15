× New name for Dixie Classic Fair chosen at Winston-Salem committee meeting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new name was selected for the Dixie Classic Fair at Tuesday night’s Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee meeting.

The committee approved a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair. In a 3-1 vote, they chose the Carolina Classic Fair.

It will cost an estimated $97,000 in painting, replacing signage and ordering new banners

The money will come out of the $2,000,000 in fair reserves.

The new name will be presented by the committee to the city council along with the estimated timeline for the name change.