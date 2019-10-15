Man killed in deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The man killed in a deputy-involved shooting at a home on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown has been identified, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 1200 block of Bales Chapel Road.

Deputies were sent to do a welfare check on Dennis Patrick Jr. who was described as potentially suicidal.

Deputies say they tried to speak with him, but he reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at them.

The deputies shot back, and Patrick Jr. was killed.

"It’s a tragic ending. It’s been a rough 24 hours for both agencies with two similar incidents in the same day," Captain Brian Hall said referring to High Point police after a standoff ended with another man's death. "So we just ask everyone to keep the families of everyone involved and the officers in your thoughts and prayers,”

No deputies were injured.

At this time, the names of the deputies and officers involved will not be released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.