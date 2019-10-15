Man killed after standoff on Braddock Street in High Point identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed following a standoff in High Point.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, a deputy came to 4014 Braddock Road for a padlocking of the home pursuant to a civil writ of execution, Capt. Brian Hall said.

A man in the home shoved the deputy and went back inside, barricading himself inside.

Negotiators tried throughout the day to get the man to come out peacefully. Sporadic gunfire was heard coming from inside the home throughout the day and nearby homes were evacuated.

Around 7 p.m., after exhausting all other efforts to get the man to come out of the home peacefully, the sheriff's special emergency response team went into the house, Hall said.

The man inside, identified at a Tuesday news conference as Victor Jarvis, shot at deputies. The deputies returned fire and Jarvis was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

One deputy was hit in the jaw by gunfire and is still in the hospital. The other deputy was grazed by a bullet on his upper right arm. He was treated and released.

36.036465 -79.984395