Man found dead in Greensboro identified, police investigating as homicide

Posted 2:41 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, October 15, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have started a homicide investigation after identifying a man found dead, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Douglas Wheless, 33, was found dead after being shot, police say.

Police responded to the area of 505 Gillespie Street Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Wheless was found dead in the road.

It is unknown right now what time he was killed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.068864 by -79.763885.

