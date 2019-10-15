Man found dead in Greensboro identified, police investigating as homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have started a homicide investigation after identifying a man found dead, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Douglas Wheless, 33, was found dead after being shot, police say.

Police responded to the area of 505 Gillespie Street Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Wheless was found dead in the road.

It is unknown right now what time he was killed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.