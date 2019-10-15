Girl born with missing limb donates 400 Barbies with prosthetic legs to children’s hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- A young woman who's been a patient at Shriners Hospital in Springfield all her life now wants to help others, WWLP reports.

She made a donation of more than 400 barbies to give to other young girls at the hospital who are also dealing with medical challenges.

18-year-old Chloe Newman was born with a missing limb and has had multiple prosthesis fittings at Shriners.

Once Chloe and her family found out that Mattel has a line of barbie dolls with prosthetic legs, she wanted to collect as many of them as possible to give back to girls who need them.

She was able to receive more than 400 dolls in donations for the hospital.

"I think they would feel better about themselves," Chloe said. "That's what I hope at least. That they would see 'wow they are making a barbie like me, so why should I be ashamed of myself if there's now toys like me.'"

Doctor Brock McConkey has been providing prosthetic services for the majority of her life.

He even made his own version of the doll himself many years ago.

Chloe said McConkey was one of the main reasons she wanted to donate the dolls to Shriners.

"It's very rewarding to see them grow up and do certain things like this and she's only going to continue to do things like this that better the community and the lives of people," McConkey said.