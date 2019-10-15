× Florida man drives into neighbor’s house to settle longstanding feud, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Monday after he tried to settle a longstanding feud by driving his car into the house of the people he was feuding with, WFLA reports.

Deputies say Timothy Farmer, 47, was found behind the wheel of his Ford Explorer backed into the house with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Farmer was acting “intoxicated” and “aggressive” when he was questioned by deputies, so they say he had to be handcuffed and resisted several times.

He admitted to ramming the house with his vehicle on purpose because he had a longstanding feud with the people inside, the arrest report says.

One person was inside the home but was uninjured.

Deputies say Farmer didn’t think anyone was in the home when he drove his car into it.

The apparent owner of the house voiced their aggravation in a statement on Facebook, saying:

“Not exactly the Monday I planned. This is our rental house! This was our first home, the one we brought our babies home to. The jerk across the street has had issues with our tenant, who are wonderful by the way! He was drunk and decided he was going to destroy our home. This was all done on PURPOSE! I just can’t believe how cruel people can be.”

Farmer was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, burglary, felony criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license and violation of pretrial release.