Bust of Orville Wright stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial has been found

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The bust of Orville Wright that was stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills has been found, according to a post on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Facebook page.

On Sunday, the museum announced that the copper reproduction bust of the Wright brother was stolen from its spot at the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

The thief also appears to have toppled over the granite base on which the bust usually sits.

At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a Kill Devil Hills beach visitor called the Dare County non-emergency line to report that the reproduction Orville Wright bust was “tucked” into the dunes.

The National Park Service confirmed that it was the stolen bust of Orville Wright.

National Park Service Rangers will continue investigating the theft of the bust and the damage to its granite mounting base.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial honors the two brothers, Wilbur and Orville Wright, who made history in Kitty Hawk, by achieving the first successful airplane flight on Dec. 17, 1903.