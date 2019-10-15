× Bomb ‘detonated’ on elementary school playground, students evacuated

HELENA, Mont. — Students were evacuated after an IED was “detonated” Tuesday morning on the Rossiter Elementary School playground, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries have been reported.

“Rossiter students are being evacuated and the path for children to evacuate has been cleared,” deputies say.

Buses were set up at a schoolhouse to keep students warm while they waited for their parents to pick them up.

Schools in the area are on lockdown.

The schools are not being evacuated, but law enforcement officials are searching them.

In addition to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Montana Highway Patrol, Helena Police Department and ATF are on scene as well as the LCSO bomb squad.