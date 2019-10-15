Amazon offers free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American asks the FDA to review its e-cigarette and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which is now offering free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American which became the first major company to ask the FDA to review its e-cigarette and Disney which released a list of all shows planned for its streaming service.

