Amazon offers free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American asks the FDA to review its e-cigarette and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which is now offering free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American which became the first major company to ask the FDA to review its e-cigarette and Disney which released a list of all shows planned for its streaming service.
A sixth person died from vaping-related lung disease
FDA reveals proposed graphic warnings for cigarette packs and ads
FDA warns leading e-cigarette maker Juul about its marketing practices
Facebook co-founder working with government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday breaks record for most flights in one day and more
Senators demand answers about how Amazon recommends products, Nike launches kids’ subscription service and more
Delta told it cannot uphold its ban on pit bull service dogs, recalled 2015 Macbook Pro now banned from flights and more
Comcast to open new Universal park called Epic Universe, Netflix works to improve video from viewers on the go and more
FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures, neurological symptoms related to vaping
Disney releases price for Disney+ bundle, Volkswagon to add more tech to its cars and more
Cigarette butts are the most common man-made pollutant, Carnival pledges to curb ocean trash dumping and more
North Carolinians pay on average more than $5,500 on health care
UPS to begin delivering 7 days a week, pair of 1972 Nike shoes sells for $475,500 and more
Amazon stock sees longest losing streak in 13 years, Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Watch and more