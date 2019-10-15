× 4-year-old dies after being hit by car while playing outside

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old Michigan boy died after being hit by a car earlier in October, WNEM reports.

Zachary Tyson was playing outside on Oct. 8 when his uncle says he was hit by a car.

Zachary was in a coma after sustaining the injuries that eventually led to his death Monday, according to Michigan State police.

A GoFundMe was started to help Zachary’s family.

They have currently raised $3,730 of their $5,000 goal.