4-year-old dies after being hit by car while playing outside

Posted 5:14 pm, October 15, 2019, by

Zachary Tyson (Amanda Duncan/GoFundMe)

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old Michigan boy died after being hit by a car earlier in October, WNEM reports.

Zachary Tyson was playing outside on Oct. 8 when his uncle says he was hit by a car.

Zachary was in a coma after sustaining the injuries that eventually led to his death Monday, according to Michigan State police.

A GoFundMe was started to help Zachary’s family.

They have currently raised $3,730 of their $5,000 goal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.