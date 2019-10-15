4-year-old dies after being hit by car while playing outside
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old Michigan boy died after being hit by a car earlier in October, WNEM reports.
Zachary Tyson was playing outside on Oct. 8 when his uncle says he was hit by a car.
Zachary was in a coma after sustaining the injuries that eventually led to his death Monday, according to Michigan State police.
A GoFundMe was started to help Zachary’s family.
They have currently raised $3,730 of their $5,000 goal.
