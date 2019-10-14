‘Why did she kill my daughter?’: Women accused of running over, killing woman at Greensboro gas station appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two women accused of murder after a woman was run over and killed at a Greensboro gas station appeared in court Monday.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested Saturday and are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The judge said the maximum possible sentence would be death.

Felton, who appeared first, came out on crutches and cried while standing before the judge. She's charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Watlington followed after Felton. The suspect was stone-faced. She is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run, according to jail records.

The father of 30-year-old Zanelle S. Tucker, who died, spoke and asked the court, "Why did she kill my daughter? What was the purpose? She had two little kids too."

A fight broke out at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the Exxon at 3028 West Gate City Blvd.

Police say an SUV hit multiple people. Tucker died at the scene while five other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, including one of Tucker's cousins.

Three of the victims are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell FOX8 several people were fighting and then they saw someone jump in a car and run over several people.

Video shared with FOX8 from witnesses shows several bodies on the ground.

Anyone with information is advised to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.