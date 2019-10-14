Standoff on Braddock Road in High Point ends with suspect dead, 2 deputies shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A standoff in High Point came to an end Monday night with two deputies shot and the suspect killed, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brian Hall.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, a deputy came to a home in the 4000 block of Braddock Road to serve civil papers.

A man at the home shoved the deputy and retreated inside and barricaded himself in the home.

Gunshots were heard throughout the day inside the house.

Nearby homes were evacuated.

Authorities breached the home around 7 p.m.

Two deputies and the suspect were hit by gunfire. The suspect died from his injuries.

There is no word on the extent of the deputies' injuries.

