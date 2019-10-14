Rockingham County man accused of raping child

Raheem Omar Lynn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Reidsville man is accused of raping a child, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Raheem Omar Lynn, 27, is charged with statutory rape of a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the crimes happened.

Lynn was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

