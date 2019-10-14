Randolph Community College’s Allied Health Center will simulate real-world health care settings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Construction crews are making significant progress on Randolph Community College’s Allied Health Center.

RCC broke ground on the $14 million facility in August 2018.

The new building will allow RCC to have all of its health care programs on the Asheboro campus.

Health Sciences faculty members are particularly excited that the layout will allow for interdisciplinary learning between the nursing, medical assisting, radiography and EMS programs because of the building’s strategic design to simulate real-world health care settings.

Faculty members wanted a facility that went beyond a hospital or clinical environment and would also allow students to experience responding to calls in the field.

That’s why the building includes a small apartment.

“If EMS needs to go and pick up a patient in an apartment or a home setting, we're going to have an area in the simulation center that will look like that area and help them see how to navigate that, that's very different than the way they would navigate in a hospital setting,” said Tina Dixon, division chair for Health Sciences at Randolph Community College.

“So then when they get to the clinical site or get to the job, they’ve done it. They haven't just read about it, they haven't just heard about it, they've done it,” Randolph Community College President Dr. Bob Shackleford said.

Radiography student Samantha Callicutt is looking forward to the larger lab space that will be available in the new facility.

Other features in the building include a surgical room, two ICU rooms and a birthing room.

The Allied Health Center will allow RCC to add new programs in the future.

The building is expected to be finished around March of next year.