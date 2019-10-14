WATCH LIVE 2 PM: Women accused of assaulting several people with vehicle appear in court

Police warn parents of drug-laced Nerds rope candy ahead of Halloween

Posted 12:29 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, October 14, 2019

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Discovery of drug-laced candy sparked a police department to issue a warning to parents.

Johnstown police say they found Nerds rope candy containing 400 mg of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, during a search.

“During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police say drug-laced candies can be in packages similar to regular candy and could make it difficult to distinguish them from real candy.

 

