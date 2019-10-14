× Little League Softball World Championship team from NC honored with White House visit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Little League softball team received the rare honor of a chance to visit the White House and meet the president, according to WSOC.

President Donald Trump posed with a photo with the Little League Softball World Championship team from Rowan County on Friday.

The Rowan County team became the first Little League Softball World Series Champions to have this opportunity.

Friday morning, the team flew on a charter plane to Washington, D.C.

After touring the Capitol, the girls met several lawmakers, including North Carolina’s Reps. Richard Hudson and Ted Budd.

Then, the team paid a visit to the president in the Oval Office.

“It’s been incredible since day one. And to culminate in an event like this, it just shows you how far we’ve come this year,” team manager Steve Yang told WSOC.