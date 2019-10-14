New lawn care app launches in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new lawn care app has launched in Greensboro. It’s called “GreenPal” and creators describe it as the Uber of lawn care.

When someone needs landscaping or mowing, they can create a listing through the app.

Then companies will bid on the lawn by giving an estimated rate.

Each company goes through a screening process and background check—similar to Uber.

“The homeowner can see the vender’s ratings, reviews, price, pictures of previous work and then they decide who they want to work with,” said Gene Caballero, GreenPal Co-Founder.

More than 30 lawn care services across the Piedmont have partnered with the program.