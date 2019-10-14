Man charged with DWI after hitting teen’s car head-on in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- An alleged impaired driver hit a teenager's car head-on Saturday night on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington.

There was a second person in the victim’s car and the good news is both survived without serious injuries.

Elizabeth Bowers, 18, says she was pulling out of the Food Lion parking lot going just 5 mph. Within seconds of getting on the road, her car was hit.

“At first I didn’t know what happened and then my friend who was in the car with me, she was like, 'We need to get out it might catch on fire,' so we just rushed out of the car,” Bowers said.

Lexington police say 53-year-old Wayne Freeman slammed into them and then a tree. He’s charged with DWI.

“People were talking about that they smelled alcohol on him but I was not close enough to smell it,” Bowers said.

Bowers has no idea how fast Freeman was going and doesn’t remember much about the crash.

“Just airbags is all I remember really,” Bowers said.

Both girls are shaken but happy. They just have bruises and some soreness after seeing parts of their vehicle scattered in the road.

“There’s so many accidents around here that involve teenagers. They don’t wear their seatbelts and every time I have someone in the car with me I make them put it on and I always wear mine. I feel like if we didn’t have that on, it would’ve been a lot worse,” Bowers said.

Freeman has two previous DWIs dating back to the 90s. His license has been revoked for 30 days after Saturday’s crash.