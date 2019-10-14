‘It kind of haunts your mind’: Man who found person fatally hit by car in Thomasville speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Hasty School Road has a speed limit of 45 mph, lots of traffic and no sidewalks.

People in Thomasville say the road attracts a lot of pedestrians on the shoulder.

That's where 34-year-old Alejandro Perez was hit and killed Friday night.

The driver responsible remains on the run.

"He laid in a ditch for 12 hours. You left a man in a ditch for 12 hours. To drive away is pretty crazy," Kris Roney said. "He might not have died on impact. He might have been there for four or five hours with people just driving by."

Roney and his friend happened to spot Perez's body on their way to work on Saturday morning.

"It kind of haunts your mind. I can't believe someone would be that heartless," he said.

Roney sees people always walking along Hasty School Road to get to the shopping plazas near National Highway.

"At any given time, on any given day, you'll see, you know four to five people at least, within a two or three hour period," he said.

FOX8 crews saw Steve Alston walking on the road Monday afternoon.

He knew nothing about the hit-and-run until FOX8 told him.

"It doesn't surprise me. People are always speeding when they shouldn't," Alston said. "They're not paying attention like they used to."

He hopes changes will be made to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Right now, the City of Thomasville has no plans to install any sidewalks on Hasty School Road. A spokesperson says they've not had an issue like this on the road before.

Thomasville police are still searching for the suspect car.

Investigators are looking for a dark gray Ford Explorer with damage to the front right corner headlight, passenger side door and mirror. The model is between 2011 and 2015.