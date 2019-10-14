Greensboro’s Hendon Hooker running the show at QB for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- FOX8 has been covering Hendon Hooker since his days as a football and basketball star at Dudley High School.

After an interesting last few years, Hooker is now the starting quarterback at Virginia Tech and he's led them to wins in his two starts.

Hooker's father was a star quarterback at North Carolina A&T and his younger brother is a quarterback at Ragsdale High School. Hooker was destined to be a quarterback.

"I guess when you live under my father's roof you have to play quarterback. If my mom could play quarterback she would, if my sister could she would, it's just a family thing," Hooker said.

