Greensboro Symphony director shares exciting upcoming projects on FOX8

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can hear some music by some of the greatest composers of all time.

This weekend, the Greensboro Symphony will be holding concerts featuring a critically-acclaimed pianist.

We're joined by the Symphony Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky to tell us more, as well as some of their performances down the road.

The Greensboro Symphony is set to play with pianist Julia Zilberquit on October 17 through 19. The performances will feature music from Vivaldi, Bach, Rachmaninov, Schnittke, Copland and Shostakovich.

Starting in March, the Greensboro Symphony will be part of the line-up at the new Tanger Center on North Elm Street.

For more information or tickets to upcoming performances, visit the Greensboro Symphony website.