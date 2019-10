× Gas leaks prompts closure of Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gas leak prompted city officials to close a stretch of Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro, according to police.

Horse Pen Creek Road is blocked from Carlson Dairy Road to Jessup Grove Road.

Police ask the public to use caution when in the area and drivers to use other routes.

