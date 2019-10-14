× Eden man driving moped killed after running stop light, hit by Eden police car, Highway Patrol says

EDEN, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash involving a moped and Eden police officer, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:52 p.m. Sunday night, Troopers responded to Boone Road and Glovenia Street in Eden.

A moped had been driving down Glovenia Street as a marked Eden police car was driving down Boone Road.

Troopers say the moped did not stop at the stop light

The crash killed the driver of the moped, 36-year-old John Michael Hopkins, of Eden.

The officer was reportedly not injured, according to the Eden police chief.