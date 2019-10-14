Eden man driving moped killed after running stop light, hit by Eden police car, Highway Patrol says

Posted 8:36 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, October 14, 2019

(Getty Images)

EDEN, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash involving a moped and Eden police officer, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:52 p.m. Sunday night, Troopers responded to Boone Road and Glovenia Street in Eden.

A moped had been driving down Glovenia Street as a marked Eden police car was driving down Boone Road.

Troopers say the moped did not stop at the stop light

The crash killed the driver of the moped, 36-year-old John Michael Hopkins, of Eden.

The officer was reportedly not injured, according to the Eden police chief.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.