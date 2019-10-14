× Celebrate National Dessert Day with some of our favorite home recipes

You don’t have to wait until Halloween to indulge in a little sugar.

It’s National Dessert Day, and we’re trying out some of our own favorite recipes from home.

Egg-free brownies

Ingredients

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

2 1/2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup cocoa powder

2 cup self-rising flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a 9×13 baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spray with baking spray. Set aside. Blend butter and sugar. Add oil, yogurt and vanilla extract; Mix. Add in cocoa powder. Add 1 cup flour mixture and baking soda; mix until combined. Add buttermilk and vinegar; mix until combined. Add remaining flour and mix until just combined. Please DO NOT overmix the batter. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 35 -40 minutes. Let cool completely before cutting.

Grandmother Gresham’s Tea Cakes (Egg-free version)

Ingredients

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup milk

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoons salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Mix flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside. Cream sugar and butter. Add vanilla and milk. Slowly add in flour mixture. Fold gently. Don’t overmix. Bake 9-11 minutes. Don’t overbake.

Cold Oven Pound Cake

Prep time – 30-40 minutes

Bake time – 75-85 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 pound butter (2 sticks)

2 ½ cups sugar

6 large eggs (room temperature)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

Directions

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time, beat after each egg, then add extract. Add flour in four parts, alternate with heavy cream. Mix after each addition Coat pan with grease and flour. Spoon in batter Put cake in cold oven. Heat oven to 325 degrees and cook for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 25 minutes. Let cool in pan for 20-25 minutes. Remove to cool completely. (Optional) Pour glaze over cake

Tracy’s glaze

Prep time – 5-10 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups confectioners’ sugar (for best results, sift before measuring)

2 tablespoons butter (softened)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 to 4 tablespoons of milk.

Directions

Put all ingredients in bowl Stir until smooth Add sugar or milk for desired consistency

Mega Chocolate Chip Cookies

(Shannon’s take on the Toll House cookie recipe)

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 sticks of unsalted softened butter

3/4 c granulated sugar

3/4 c dark brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. Combine first three dry ingredients. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until creamy. Add eggs one at a time. Beat well. Gradually add the flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop Tbsp size cookies on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 9 to 11 minutes until golden brown.

Miss Peggy’s Apple Pie

Filling Ingredients

7-8 apples, peeled and sliced

3/4 c. sugar

2 T. flour

1 t. cinnamon

A few shakes of nutmeg

A pinch of salt

2 T. water

Mix all ingredients. Throw in pie dish.

Add crust to the top or some crumble topping.

Crumble topping Ingredients

3/4 c. flour

1/3 c. butter

1/3 c. sugar

Cut together until blended

Bake at 400 degrees for 50 minutes.