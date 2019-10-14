Celebrate National Dessert Day with some of our favorite home recipes
You don’t have to wait until Halloween to indulge in a little sugar.
It’s National Dessert Day, and we’re trying out some of our own favorite recipes from home.
Egg-free brownies
Ingredients
- 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 2 cup self-rising flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a 9×13 baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spray with baking spray. Set aside.
- Blend butter and sugar.
- Add oil, yogurt and vanilla extract; Mix. Add in cocoa powder.
- Add 1 cup flour mixture and baking soda; mix until combined. Add buttermilk and vinegar; mix until combined. Add remaining flour and mix until just combined. Please DO NOT overmix the batter.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 35 -40 minutes.
- Let cool completely before cutting.
Grandmother Gresham’s Tea Cakes (Egg-free version)
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/3 cup milk
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoons salt
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
Directions
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Mix flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
- Cream sugar and butter.
- Add vanilla and milk.
- Slowly add in flour mixture.
- Fold gently. Don’t overmix.
- Bake 9-11 minutes. Don’t overbake.
Cold Oven Pound Cake
Prep time – 30-40 minutes
Bake time – 75-85 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound butter (2 sticks)
- 2 ½ cups sugar
- 6 large eggs (room temperature)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
Directions
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add one egg at a time, beat after each egg, then add extract.
- Add flour in four parts, alternate with heavy cream. Mix after each addition
- Coat pan with grease and flour.
- Spoon in batter
- Put cake in cold oven.
- Heat oven to 325 degrees and cook for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 25 minutes.
- Let cool in pan for 20-25 minutes. Remove to cool completely.
- (Optional) Pour glaze over cake
Tracy’s glaze
Prep time – 5-10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar (for best results, sift before measuring)
- 2 tablespoons butter (softened)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 to 4 tablespoons of milk.
Directions
- Put all ingredients in bowl
- Stir until smooth
- Add sugar or milk for desired consistency
Mega Chocolate Chip Cookies
(Shannon’s take on the Toll House cookie recipe)
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 sticks of unsalted softened butter
- 3/4 c granulated sugar
- 3/4 c dark brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Combine first three dry ingredients.
- Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until creamy.
- Add eggs one at a time. Beat well.
- Gradually add the flour mixture.
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Drop Tbsp size cookies on ungreased baking sheet.
- Bake 9 to 11 minutes until golden brown.
Miss Peggy’s Apple Pie
Filling Ingredients
- 7-8 apples, peeled and sliced
- 3/4 c. sugar
- 2 T. flour
- 1 t. cinnamon
- A few shakes of nutmeg
- A pinch of salt
- 2 T. water
Mix all ingredients. Throw in pie dish.
Add crust to the top or some crumble topping.
Crumble topping Ingredients
- 3/4 c. flour
- 1/3 c. butter
- 1/3 c. sugar
Cut together until blended
Bake at 400 degrees for 50 minutes.