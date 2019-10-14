Bust of Orville Wright stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial in Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The bust of Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, according to the memorial’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, the museum announced that the copper reproduction bust of the Wright brother was stolen from its spot at the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

The thief also appears to have toppled over the granite base on which the bust usually sits.

National Park Service rangers and local law enforcement are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at (888) 653-0009.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial honors the two brothers, Wilbur and Orville Wright, who made history in Kitty Hawk, N.C., by achieving the first successful airplane flight on Dec. 17, 1903.