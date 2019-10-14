× 15 pounds of meth found in Asheboro home during drug bust

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police found about 15 pounds of liquid methamphetamine aong other drugs at a home in Asheboro, according to police.

On Friday, the Asheboro Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and Special Enforcement Team—with the help of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Homeland Security and Thomasville police—searched a home at 338 Rich Avenue in Asheboro.

At the scene, officers found about 15 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, 25 dosage units of Oxycodone, 15.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, other drug paraphernalia and money.

They also found a box and, after getting another search warrant, opened it to find another 5 pounds of marijuana.

Terrence Merrill McNeil, 28. was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

McNeil was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.