15 pounds of meth found in Asheboro home during drug bust

Posted 9:13 am, October 14, 2019, by

Terrence Merrill McNeil

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police found about 15 pounds of liquid methamphetamine aong other drugs at a home in Asheboro, according to police.

On Friday, the Asheboro Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and Special Enforcement Team—with the help of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Homeland Security and Thomasville police—searched a home at 338 Rich Avenue in Asheboro.

At the scene, officers found about 15 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, 25 dosage units of Oxycodone, 15.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, other drug paraphernalia and money.

They also found a box and, after getting another search warrant, opened it to find another 5 pounds of marijuana.

Terrence Merrill McNeil, 28. was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

McNeil was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.