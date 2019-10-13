× Still working ‘9 to 5’: Dolly Parton celebrates 50 years at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton celebrated 50 as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in true Dolly fashion with two sold-out performances, Billboard reports.

She marked the occasion with a performance Friday.

But before the “9 to 5” singer took the spotlight, fellow artists and admirers Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum and Candi Carpenter honored Dolly by performing covers of her songs.

She spoke about what the Grand Ole Opry means to her, saying ““The night that I actually became a member 50 years ago was one of the highlights of my whole life because it was a true dream of mine… You never know what’s going to happen to you in your life. You never know if your dreams will come true.”

She went on to say that she feels humbled and honored to be remembered so fondly by her fans.

Dolly ended the celebration by performing some of her biggest hits, including “Jolene” and “Here You Come Again.”

She was 13 the first time she performed on the Grand Ole Opry radio show when Johnny Cash introduced her.