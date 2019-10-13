× NC Chick-Fil-A offers free mammograms in honor of employee who beat breast cancer

BELMONT, N.C. — A Chick-Fil-A in Belmont honored a long-time employee who beat breast cancer by offering free mammograms, WJZY reports.

Patricia Russell, 65, learned she had breast cancer last summer.

“It really shook us up and we decided to do something to help people,” said Tony Gilbert, the executive director at the Belmont Chick-Fil-A.

Russell never had enough money for a mammogram before she was diagnosed.

So her community came together to support her.

“They showed me loved and prayed for me, so good things can come from bad things,” Russell said.

Russell, who is known as “Miss Trish,” is back working at chick-Fil-A after she went through surgery, chemo and radiation.

“…that’s not anything we want anyone else to deal with and we decided to try to raise money and help people who can’t afford their own mammograms,” Gilbert said.

Chick-Fil-A hosted Caromont’s Mobile Mammogram Unit for the second time.

The CMMU raises money for breast cancer awareness and allows women to be checked for free.

“Don’t give up. Keep smiling through it all and ask for God’s help to get you through it and you’ll get through it,” Russell said.