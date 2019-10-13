× Look up! A full Hunter’s Moon will light up the night Sunday

Moon enthusiasts, get ready for Sunday’s full moon.

You will be able to see the Hunter’s Moon in the sky Sunday night starting around 5 p.m.

The Hunter’s Moon gets its name from the Native Americans, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

After the Harvest Moon in September, animals would come to the fields for and hunt for scraps.

It was easier to hunt in the dark with the full moon brightening the night sky.

If you miss it Sunday night, you can still see the Hunter’s Moon until Tuesday morning, NASA says.