Greensboro man seriously injured in after crashing into tree, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has serious injuries after he ran off the road and hit a large tree, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Sunday at 1:23 a.m., police responded to 2712 McConnell Road in reference to a crash.

Agang Moshok Shol, 26, of Greensboro, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic east on McConnell Road.

He ran off the road and hit a large tree, the release says.

Shol was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash reconstruction unit is investigating.