Florida woman loses arm, foot after being hit by plane propeller in airport

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Florida woman lost her arm and foot when she was hit by the propeller of a private airplane Saturday at Key West International Airport, WPLG reports.

The woman is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital then flown to a trauma center, highway patrol says.

The woman was on board the plane with the pilot, getting ready to taxi, when the plane wouldn’t move. The plane was still running when she got out, walked to the front and was hit by the propeller, initial reports say.

The exact issues the plane was having are unclear.

Florida highway patrol is investigating.